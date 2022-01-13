FWC officers seize 40 undersized stone crab claws during search of vessel

(WWSB) - Florida Fish and Wildlife officers have issued a citation to the captain of a fishing vessel after discovering 40 undersized stone crab claws.

FWC didn’t name the area in which this incident took place.

While on water patrol, officers observed a commercial stone crab vessel inbound displaying an expired registration sticker. They stopped the vessel to address the violation and conducted a resource inspection. During the inspection, they located a bucket containing 40 undersized stone crab claws.

The captain of the vessel admitted to telling the deckhand to keep the undersized claws. The captain was issued a notice to appear for the undersized claws and a citation for the expired registration. The claws were seized and photographed for evidence then returned to the water.

To learn more about stone crab regulations, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.