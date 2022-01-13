City of Moab releases investigative review of Petito & Laundrie incident in August

(WWSB) - The Moab City Police Department has released a 99-page investigative review of the Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie incident that took place in August.

Summary

“After a formal complaint was filed with the Moab City Police Department, an independent law enforcement agency has completed a thorough review of the August 12, 2021, domestic violence incident involving Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie,” the report started out.

According to the report, the officers involved in the incident back in August of 2021 “made several unintentional mistakes that stemmed from the fact that officers failed to cite Ms. Petito for domestic violence.”

The report is recommending improvements to the policies and training of the Moab City Police Department. The recommendations include:

Providing additional training in domestic violence investigation

Additional legal training to ensure officers understand state laws and statutes

Conducting an overall policy review

Conducting a software review

Strengthening the review process for incident reports

The report also found that a statement was never taken from the original 911 caller, and it recommends that be done to make the incident report more complete.

Based on the findings in the report, the City of Moab believes their officers “showed kindness, respect, and empathy in their handling of this incident.” Plans are also in place to add a trained domestic violence specialist to oversee incidents that are investigated by Moab police officers.

“We also will implement added and ongoing training and testing to ensure that the officers understand policies and procedures,” the report stated.

“The City of Moab sends our sincere condolences to the Petito family. Our hearts go out to them as they continue to deal with the tragic loss of their daughter,” the report said.

Detailed Report

Initial Call to Dispatch

On Aug. 12, 2021, around 4:40 p.m., the Grand County Dispatch Center received a call. That caller said he was reporting what he described as a “domestic dispute.” The caller reported he was driving and saw a “gentleman slapping the girl.” That caller said he stopped driving and the male and female “ran up and down the sidewalk” where “he proceeded to hit her.”

The caller also said that the couple hopped into their van and drove off. The caller took a picture of the license plate and described the vehicle to the dispatch center.

Dispatch Action

Dispatch used the emergency tone to alert all law enforcement working in the area of the call they received. Dispatch said they had a report of a male hitting a female and the van left northbound from the Moonflower Community Co-Op, according to the report. Dispatch then provided a description of the vehicle to law enforcement.

Moonflower Community Co-Op Action

Officer Eric Pratt arrived at the Moonflower Community Co-Op where the incident happened, according to the report. He then asked dispatch for the 911 caller’s phone number. Pratt told dispatch he spoke with another witness who gave more details on the vehicle that left.

Traffic Stop

Officer Daniel Robbins stopped the van on the turnoff road that goes into Arches National Park after he saw it cross over the double yellow line and cross back over, according to the investigative report. The van then hit the curb on the passenger side.

Robbins reported to dispatch that the driver might be intoxicated. He stopped the vehicle and had the female, Petito, exit. He then separated both Petito and Laundrie.

From that point on, Laundrie and Petito do not speak to each other while law enforcement is in contact.

Brian Laundrie’s Statements to Law Enforcement

Disclaimer: These statements might not be word-for-word.

Laundrie told officers that he and Petito had not been drinking and it had been a “long day.”

He said their “little squabble” started earlier in the day when they were at a coffee shop. Laundrie told officers that they had been there “for so long,” from about 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. He said the “flies” had been “intense” and they had “definitely been getting to her,” referring to Petito. Laundrie then told officers that when they got back into the van, there was “some little dirt” at the back.

He then allegedly moved their food around and there was “a little disagreement there.” When officers asked about the disagreement, Laundrie said it wasn’t much of a disagreement, according to the report, but went on to say he had “dirty feet” and there were “little things, relationship things,” they were arguing about.

Laundrie then said that Petito was working on her website and said he “gave her time.” Petito then told officers they had a nice morning but Gabby “got worked up.” He told officers that he suggested the couple take a “breather” and felt that was the only way for them to calm down.

Petito allegedly tried getting the keys from Laundrie, and that is when he was pushing her away. Laundrie said he know he “shouldn’t push her” but said he was just trying to push her away.

Laundrie then told police that he kept the keys from Petito because he “didn’t really have a phone,” and didn’t want Petito to leave him alone without one.

Later on, Laundrie gave Officer Robbins his phone number and confirmed the number by looking at his cellphone. The report said, “This was interesting considering he said previously that he, ‘didn’t really have a phone.’”

Laundrie claimed that when he was pushing Petito away, that is when she hit him. Laundrie said this is when he got “really loud” and said that was what most likely drew everyone’s attention. He then said he was yelling, “Back up! Get away!”

Then Laundrie told police that the injury near his eye was from Petito’s phone. He said Petitio had jumped on him and was “swinging” when he pushed her. He also said that Petito wore rings and the combination of the phone, her rings, and nails are what most likely caused the injury.

Park Ranger Ryan Kral then pointed out scratches on the left side of Laundrie’s neck, the left side of his nose, and a scratch near the center of his face. There was also a bruise and bleeding on the right side of his head, according to the report.

Officer Robbins found more injuries on Laundrie’s right bicep/tricep area. Laundrie said he was not in any pain and he “wasn’t complaining.”

When asked if he takes medication, Laundrie said he did not, but Petito wanted him to for his “high anxiety.” When asked if Petito took medicine, Laundrie chuckled and said, “She’s just crazy!” According to the report, he immediately took the comment back, saying he was “kidding.”

Laundrie then told officers that he hit the curb because Petito grabbed and turned the wheel. Laundrie apologized multiple times to officers for his driving, saying he was driving too fast before getting pulled over. He said they were headed to the park to get water.

Gabrielle Petito Statements to Law Enforcement

Disclaimer: These statements might not be word-for-word.

While still in the van, officers asked Petito why she was crying. She said that she and Laundrie had been fighting and there have been “personal issues.” She then said, “I distracted him from driving, I’m sorry.”

Once they were separated, Petito told officers that she had been having a “very stressed morning.” She did confirm that they hadn’t been drinking and they do not drink. She said she was trying to get work done and was apologizing to Laundrie after she had thrown stuff to the back of the van. She told officers she gets “so stressed out,” and has “OCD.”

Petito then said she has a “mean attitude” but was not trying to be mean. She said she talked in a “mean tone” and Laundrie got frustrated with her, locking her out of the van and telling her to “go take a breather.” Petito also told police they had run out of water and was going to the park for it.

Petito said she was starting a blog and it was “so much work” and Laundrie “doesn’t really believe” that she can do “any of it.” Petito told police that she wanted to sit in the van because her stuff was in there, but Laundrie wanted to take a “breather.”

Police then asked Petito about the injuries on her left cheek and left arm. She initially said she wasn’t sure what caused it, saying it “happened really fast.” She then said she was trying to get back in the van and Laundrie’s backpack “got her.”

When told about the witnesses that claimed Laundrie hit her, she responded, “To be honest, I definitely hit him first.” Petito told police she slapped Laundrie a couple of times and Laundrie kept telling her to “shut up.”

Officer Pratt asked her if Laundrie only “grabbed” her and she said yes. He then asked, “Did he hit you, though?” She responded with, “I guess, but I hit him first.”

Petito told police that Laundrie “grabbed my face, I guess,” and demonstrated the action. She said, “Like, he didn’t punch me in the face.” Petito then told police she could feel the cut on her face and it burned when she touched it.

When asked about the van hitting the curb, Petito said, “I hit him.” She went on to say that was the reason Laundrie hit the curb. Petito said it was when she saw the police lights that she hit Laundrie and said either, “You’re so stupid,” or “You’re an idiot,” according to the report.

Petito then said she did not “touch the steering wheel but only for like a second. I just saw the lights come on.” When officers asked her if she ever touched the steering wheel, she said, “No, no, I didn’t touch the steering wheel at all.”

Then officers asked Petito if Laundrie was patient with her, according to the report. Petito responded with, “Yeah, but I get it. It just makes me upset. I know he definitely gets frustrated with me a lot because I have a lot of anxiety and he definitely has anxiety, too.”

Written and Verbal Statement

Disclaimer: These statements might not be word-for-word.

Officer Pratt called one of the witnesses, according to the report, and that witness gave a sworn written statement later on.

That witness said he saw Laundrie and Petito involved in a “dispute.” That witness said from what he could tell, it appeared at one point they might have been fighting over Petito’s phone. He then told police that Laundrie was trying to keep Petito from getting in the van.

The witness then said Petito hit Laundrie a few times in the arm and/or face while trying to get into the van. He said Petito “forced” her way over Laundrie’s lap through the driver’s side door and got into the passenger seat. The witness then heard Petito tell Laundrie, “Why do you have to be so mean?”

He then told police that he was unsure if it was “play fighting,” saying Petito’s punches were nothing like “slugs to the face.” But the witness did say that something was “off” and he had a “weird vibe,” according to the investigative report.

Officer Pratt then asked the witness if he saw Laundrie hit Petito. He hesitated and said he “maybe” saw a push but nothing like a “full-on punch to the face or anything.”

The witness wasn’t clear on exactly what happened between Petito and Laundrie, according to the report. The witness said the fighting was “kind of light” and they were “laughing.”

Officer Pratt then made arrangements to pick up a statement from the witness at a later time and said he would start writing down what he remembered while it was still fresh on his memory.

Officer Action

Officer Robbins was the investigating officer in the case and was helped by Office Pratt. The report said that it seemed as though Officer Pratt was more experienced and was “taking an active role in guiding Officer Robbins throughout this investigation.”

At the end of the investigation, when another call came out, Officer Pratt asked Officer Robbins if he would feel more comfortable taking the call that just came out, according to the report. This left Officer Pratt to conclude the investigation.

It was decided at the end that Officer Robbins would conclude the case and Officer Pratt left the scene. Officer Robbins told Petito she was not going to be charged but said he had to separate her and Laundrie for the night.

Officer Robbins told Laundrie the same thing, saying that since Petito did not “intend” to hurt him, “technically speaking it does not fit the letter of the code.” This is why he was not charging Petito with domestic violence assault.

Officer Robbins then advised them both to not have any contact with each other until the next day. He let Petito take the van while he took Laundrie to Bowen Motel.

During the investigation, Officer Pratt spoke to a witness, Laundrie, and Petitio to gather the facts. Officer Robbins spoke with Laundrie and Petito and took photographs of Laundrie’s injuries and their driver’s licenses.

Full Report

