Brothers charged with shooting cars with pellet gun

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Adult twin brothers have been arrested for allegedly shooting cars passing by their home with a pellet gun, Sarasota police say.

Jason and Jeremy Versakos, both 39, have been arrested and are facing multiple charges in the incidents, police said.

On Dec. 30, just after 6:30 p.m., Sarasota Police officers responded to the 1500 block of Brink Avenue after a report of a shooting. A victim told officers as he and a passenger were driving northbound on Brink Ave., an object hit the right rear passenger window of his vehicle. The victim heard a loud bang and noticed a large hole, and the rear window shattered.

A probable cause affidavit said video obtained from the brothers’ own doorbell camera showed a fight between the two brothers and an unknown man in an SUV. A short time after the fight, officers observed Jason walk out of a house with a rifle and walk back into a house. Several minutes later, officers observed a vehicle drive by the home, heard a pop and a woman scream.

The affidavit noted the brothers were possible suspects “because they have a history of shooting pellets from their BB guns at vehicles.” and that there “have been multiple complaints of vehicle being struck with hard objects on the same road in front of the same address.”

Jason Versakos was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle. Jeremy Versakos is also charged with resisting an officer without violence.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims who may have had their vehicles shot by a pellet gun in the area of Brink Avenue, between 17th Street and 12th Street within the last 30 days.

If you have traveled Brink Avenue and have damage to your vehicle, please contact Sarasota Police Detective Frank Castro at 941-263-6822 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.

