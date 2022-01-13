Bicyclist dead after crash in Palmetto

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - A bicyclist is dead after a crash in Palmetto on Thursday.

The crash happened on 8th Avenue West in the 1900-block around 10 a.m.

70-year-old Curtis Majo, of Palmetto, was riding his bicycle on the sidewalk, left the sidewalk, and rode into the southbound travel lanes of 8th Avenue West.

A southbound driver in the outside lane was able to avoid Majo, but a second driver in the inside lane was not able to avoid him. That second driver hit Majo and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The southbound lanes of 8th Avenue West were closed from 23rd Street West to 17th Street West from 9:45 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. No charges are expected.

