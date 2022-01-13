Avelo Airlines begins new non-stop service from SRQ Airport to Southern Connecticut

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Avelo Airlines now has a new non-stop service from Sarasota Bradenton International Airport to New Haven, Connecticut.

The inaugural flight departed from HVN at 2:25 p.m. and is set to arrive at SRQ at 5:35 p.m. These flights are available on aveloair.com starting at $49.

“We’re excited to begin the New Year with this new, convenient and affordable direct service to Southern Connecticut,” said Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. “With our very low fares and HVN’s unmatched convenience, Avelo makes getting to Connecticut and all this region has to offer easier than ever. We can’t wait to welcome our new Sarasota-Bradenton customers aboard to experience our exceptional service and the best hospitality on the East Coast.”

Avelo’s non-stop service uses Boeing Next-Generation 737 jets will operate three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays:

Tuesdays

SRQ-HVN -- Departs at 5:50 p.m. and arrives at 8:40 p.m.

HVN-SRQ -- Departs at 2 p.m. and arrives at 5:10 p.m.

Thursdays & Sundays

SRQ-HVN -- Departs at 7:35 p.m. and arrives at 10:25 p.m.

HVN-SRQ -- Departs at 3:55 p.m. and arrives at 7:05 p.m.

“We are thrilled that Avelo Airlines has chosen Sarasota Bradenton International Airport to be part of their air service network,” said Rick Piccolo, SRQ’s president and CEO. “With low fares and convenient non-stop service to New Haven, passengers will have an affordable connection between two high-demand destinations. We look forward to welcoming Avelo Airlines to SRQ and we’re confident their service will be a great success and expand in the future.”

New Haven is the second-largest city in Connecticut and part of the New York metropolitan area.

