Warm Wednesday and then another cold front

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - When the Manatee County fair comes to town you can count on a cold front coming through as well. This year will not be any different as a weak cold front will move through Thursday morning and then again on Sunday morning. The air behind these fronts will not extremely cold but temperatures will drop a 4-7 degrees below the average. The average high is 72 and low is 52 degrees.

Look for beautiful weather on Wednesday as skies will generally be mostly sunny with a high in the mid 70s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 15 mph to start the day and subside to 5-10 mph by the afternoon. We will also start to see more of an easterly wind begin to settle in on Wednesday afternoon which will be the catalyst for a warming afternoon.

Wednesday night we will see an increase in cloudiness and a 30% chance for a few showers as a cold front begins to move in. That rain chance will continue through sunrise with lows in the upper 50s. Skies will begin to clear by midmorning on Thursday and highs will be in the low 70s which is near average.

Friday we will see mostly sunny skies but cool and a bit breezy. The high will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees with winds out of the NW at 10-15 mph.

Saturday starts out chilly with low in the upper 40s to low 50s. We should see mostly sunny skies with a high in the low 70s. Saturday night another cold front begins to move in bringing a slight chance for some showers and a possible thunderstorm late Saturday through early Sunday. The rain chance for Sunday stays at 40% and tapers off late in the day. We should see a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with a high only in the mid to upper 60s. It will be windy throughout the day as well.

Good chance for rain Sunday (WWSB)

For Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. day we will see mostly sunny skies and a chill start with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

