Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Tourism dollars flocking into Sarasota, despite the pandemic

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - COVID-19 cases are rising across the country, and Sarasota is no exception. And for a state that thrives on people traveling and gathering, it does raise some questions. So, have we seen any threat to tourism dollars? Or are we going to?

Visit Sarasota’s Virginia Haley said we haven’t seen many issues yet, but it could be coming. While November and December were excellent financial months, a little trouble might be on the horizon.

Haley said travel issues, especially with flights, have hurt the bottom line here on the Suncoast to start the year. But some businesses, like the popular sunset cruise rides, have been filled every single ride.

“There’s been some really full cruises, and people are not scared down here,” said Sara Barnard, a crew member with LeBarge Tropical Cruises. “It’s been really, really nice. Everyone’s very positive, happy.”

An ABC7 reporter asked one of those people getting on the cruise why they still want to get out and be around people with the rising cases.

“We have both shots, and we’re boosted,” said David Imel. “I mean, you just got to continue on with life. You can’t let it scare you to death.”

And despite those COVID-19 cases, there’s a constant on the Suncoast that keeps tourists filling boats.

“The weather. I mean, look around, the palm trees, the sunshine, blue skies. It’s amazing,” said Barnard.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: Manatee County Sheriff's Office
Man arrested for allegedly trying to push motorist into oncoming traffic in Manatee County
Image provided by Erika Lane
Local wing foil surfer survives shark attack off Anna Maria Pier
North Port Police find missing juvenile
A vehicle crash has knocked down a light pole on State Road 64 in Bradenton.
Crash caused jam on State Road 64 in Bradenton
Explosives found at Florida man’s home after arrest at rally

Latest News

SunCoast Blood Centers looking for donors amid the first-ever national ‘blood crisis’
Temperatures stay below average through the weekend
Warm Wednesday and then another cold front
Gov. Ron DeSantis gave his State of the State address to start the 2022 legislative session.
Governor Ron DeSantis lays out vision for Florida in State of the State speech
Credit: Manatee County Sheriff's Office
Arrest made in fatal 2020 hit-and-run crash in Manatee County