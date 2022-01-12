Tourism dollars flocking into Sarasota, despite the pandemic

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - COVID-19 cases are rising across the country, and Sarasota is no exception. And for a state that thrives on people traveling and gathering, it does raise some questions. So, have we seen any threat to tourism dollars? Or are we going to?

Visit Sarasota’s Virginia Haley said we haven’t seen many issues yet, but it could be coming. While November and December were excellent financial months, a little trouble might be on the horizon.

Haley said travel issues, especially with flights, have hurt the bottom line here on the Suncoast to start the year. But some businesses, like the popular sunset cruise rides, have been filled every single ride.

“There’s been some really full cruises, and people are not scared down here,” said Sara Barnard, a crew member with LeBarge Tropical Cruises. “It’s been really, really nice. Everyone’s very positive, happy.”

An ABC7 reporter asked one of those people getting on the cruise why they still want to get out and be around people with the rising cases.

“We have both shots, and we’re boosted,” said David Imel. “I mean, you just got to continue on with life. You can’t let it scare you to death.”

And despite those COVID-19 cases, there’s a constant on the Suncoast that keeps tourists filling boats.

“The weather. I mean, look around, the palm trees, the sunshine, blue skies. It’s amazing,” said Barnard.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.