Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

SunCoast Blood Centers looking for donors amid the first-ever national ‘blood crisis’

(SunCoast Blood Centers)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WWSB) - SunCoast Blood Centers is looking for donors amid America’s first-ever “blood crisis.”

America’s Blood Centers, of which SunCoast Blood Centers is a member, and the American Red Cross said America is now in a National Blood Supply Crisis on Tuesday.

According to new data from America’s Blood Centers, 17 community blood centers across North America have less than one day’s supply of blood.

“Unfortunately, the nation’s precarious blood supply can be seen and felt everywhere,” said Scott Bush, CEO of SunCoast Blood Centers. “We too here along the Suncoast are experiencing dangerously low levels of blood. The pandemic has complicated matters; however, we don’t want to be in a position where we tell local hospitals and patients there’s simply no blood for that scheduled surgery or no platelets available for needy cancer patients.”

Local residents of Manatee County, Sarasota County, and DeSoto County who want to donate blood can do so at any one of the Suncoast Blood donation centers. To schedule an appointment, call 1-866-97-BLOOD or click here.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: Manatee County Sheriff's Office
Man arrested for allegedly trying to push motorist into oncoming traffic in Manatee County
Image provided by Erika Lane
Local wing foil surfer survives shark attack off Anna Maria Pier
North Port Police find missing juvenile
A vehicle crash has knocked down a light pole on State Road 64 in Bradenton.
Crash caused jam on State Road 64 in Bradenton
Explosives found at Florida man’s home after arrest at rally

Latest News

Tourism dollars flocking into Sarasota, despite the pandemic
Temperatures stay below average through the weekend
Warm Wednesday and then another cold front
Gov. Ron DeSantis gave his State of the State address to start the 2022 legislative session.
Governor Ron DeSantis lays out vision for Florida in State of the State speech
Credit: Manatee County Sheriff's Office
Arrest made in fatal 2020 hit-and-run crash in Manatee County