SunCoast Blood Centers looking for donors amid the first-ever national ‘blood crisis’

(WWSB) - SunCoast Blood Centers is looking for donors amid America’s first-ever “blood crisis.”

America’s Blood Centers, of which SunCoast Blood Centers is a member, and the American Red Cross said America is now in a National Blood Supply Crisis on Tuesday.

According to new data from America’s Blood Centers, 17 community blood centers across North America have less than one day’s supply of blood.

“Unfortunately, the nation’s precarious blood supply can be seen and felt everywhere,” said Scott Bush, CEO of SunCoast Blood Centers. “We too here along the Suncoast are experiencing dangerously low levels of blood. The pandemic has complicated matters; however, we don’t want to be in a position where we tell local hospitals and patients there’s simply no blood for that scheduled surgery or no platelets available for needy cancer patients.”

Local residents of Manatee County, Sarasota County, and DeSoto County who want to donate blood can do so at any one of the Suncoast Blood donation centers. To schedule an appointment, call 1-866-97-BLOOD or click here.

