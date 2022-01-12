Advertise With Us
SCAT driver tests positive for COVID-19

(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - According to the DOH-Sarasota, another Sarasota County Area Transit driver has tested positive for COVID-19.

In consultation with DOH-Sarasota, SCAT has identified the following routes that were operated by the affected driver:

  • Saturday, Jan. 8 -- Route 99 from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Sunday, Jan. 9 -- Route 6 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

DOH-Sarasota is recommending that anyone who rode those routes monitor themselves for symptoms.

