Sarasota County offices closed Jan. 17 for MLK Jr. Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The majority of Sarasota County Government offices, including the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County, will be closed Monday, Jan. 17, for the national observance of Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday.

Here is a complete list of the offices that will be closed:

Libraries and Historical Resources’ branches and office.

Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) operations and call center.

The Sarasota County Area Transit (SCAT) administration office.

Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources’ recreation centers and the Knight Trail Park pistol and rifle range.

Sarasota County’s Chemical Collection Centers at 8750 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota, and at 250 S. Jackson Road, Venice, and The Re-Uz-It Shop.

The administrative offices at the Central County Landfill at 4000 Knights Trail Road and the Bee Ridge Chemical Collection Center.

Some services will operate normally on Monday.

Curbside collection services for trash, recycling and yard waste will not be affected by the holiday and remain on the regular pickup schedule. Because collection times vary, residents should place materials at the curb by 6 a.m. the day of pickup.

SCAT bus services, SCATPlus, OnDemand by Sarasota County, and the Siesta Key Breeze.

The Central County Landfill at 4000 Knights Trail Road and Citizens’ Convenience Center at 4010 Knights Trail Road, Nokomis.

