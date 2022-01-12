Advertise With Us
Sample ballot released for School District Millage Referendum and County Charter Referendum in Sarasota County

The vote will happen on March 8.
The vote will happen on March 8.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The sample ballot for the Sarasota County School District Millage Referendum and County Charter Referendum is now available.

The vote is related to the continuation of the one mill per year ad valorem millage beginning July 1, 2022 and ending June 30, 2026 for school operational purposes. The funds will go to recruiting and retaining quality teachers, implementing and preserving educational programs, and providing textbooks, technology, and other resources.

Last year, the city commission reduced the millage rate, approving a rollback rate of 3.1372 mills for the city’s preliminary operating millage.

The rollback is a reduction from last year’s rate of 3.2632 mills, and based on an anticipated increase in citywide property values.

The County Charter Referendum will allow members of the Board of County Commissioners to be elected county-wide, thereby allowing voters to vote for all five county commissioners as each office comes up for election, as opposed to voters being able to elect a single county commissioner from the district in which the voter resides as presently exists.

The vote will occur on March 8.

