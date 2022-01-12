Reward offered for tips in case of abandoned dog in DeSoto County

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies in DeSoto County are looking for whoever left a malnourished dog inside a trash bag on the side of a road in Arcadia.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.

.@DesotoCoSheriff detectives are looking for the person responsible for leaving this malnourished female dog inside a trash bag on the side of the road in Arcadia. She’s severely dehydrated and wont eat. A vet is examining her today to determine any other neglect or abuse. pic.twitter.com/B2tR2l8wUK — Daniela Hurtado (@DaniCHurtado_) January 12, 2022

DeSoto deputies on Monday afternoon were called to the scene after someone walking their dog noticed an oddly shaped trash bag and called 911 near the intersection of NW Livingston Street and NW North Road. When deputies arrived they found a female dog inside the bag.

“Initially we thought she was an older dog. And you know we all concluded she was an older dog just by the gray in her eyes and muzzle,” said sheriff’s office spokeswoman Jessica Tkac. “What they’ve been able to estimate, they [veterinarians] actually think she’s closer to around 5-7 years old. So especially not for a pit mix, not a senior dog by any means. They think it’s just probably due to the prolonged stress and exposure, and possible neglect.”

Tkac said the grass under the bag was brown so they’re unsure of how long the dog had been fighting for its life in that trash bag.

“When we got there the bag was partially opened but only because the dog had managed to partially paw it open or crawl her way out. She was not in good shape at all,” she said. “Her hips, ribs, bones, shoulders are protruding off of her body. There is very little muscle tissue at all.”

If you have any information on this dog or who may be responsible for leaving her inside a trash bag on the side of a road in Arcadia... you're asked to call @DesotoCoSheriff at 863-993-4700 or by emailing Detective Sgt. Bailey at jbailey@desotosheriff.org @mysuncoast pic.twitter.com/ZNBdfYhnhd — Daniela Hurtado (@DaniCHurtado_) January 12, 2022

Employees with the DeSoto County Animal Control division confirm the dog is severely dehydrated and not eating. Tkac said the dog didn’t have an identification microchip.

“They’re doing an exam today to determine any other neglect or abuse that may or may not be present,” Tkac said. “So once that exam is concluded, there may be other charges pending,” she said.

Tkac says right now they are receiving leads. “We have every confidence that someone knows this dog. ... Someone has spoken to a neighbor or a friend or someone who may have expressed concerns about what they’re going to do with this dog at some point.” she said.

Tips may be submitted by calling 863-993-4700 or by emailing the assigned detective, Sgt. Bailey at jbailey@desotosheriff.org

Tkac says they have also received a lot of questions from the community asking to adopt the dog.

“We have to build the case against this person who did this to her. Once we clear that and get that taken care of, if she’s able to be adopted, then at that point DeSoto Animal Control would probably contact an animal shelter,” which could lead to adoption, Tkac said.

