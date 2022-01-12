North Port Police experiencing issues with phone system
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police are having issues with its phone systems.
According to officials, the police department will be using its alternative phone number for non-emergency calls. They have not explained exactly what has caused the issue but urge the public to call one of the following two numbers for non-emergency situations:
(941)993-7629
(941)993-9159
This issue is not affecting 911 calls.
Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.