North Port Police experiencing issues with phone system

(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police are having issues with its phone systems.

According to officials, the police department will be using its alternative phone number for non-emergency calls. They have not explained exactly what has caused the issue but urge the public to call one of the following two numbers for non-emergency situations:

(941)993-7629

(941)993-9159

This issue is not affecting 911 calls.

