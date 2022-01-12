Good chance for rain over the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The rain chance will be the highest of the year on Sunday as a strong cold front moves through the area and cools things off for the Federal holiday Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. day on Monday. Until then temperatures will be hovering a degree or two near the average for this time of year.

Thursday we will see skies clear and winds pick up out of the NW behind a storm system developing east of Florida. Those NW winds will bring in some drier and cooler air. The temperatures to start the day on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 50s. We will see mostly sunny skies by late morning and early afternoon with a high aright round 72 degrees.

Friday morning we start off in the low to mid 50s. We will see mostly sunny skies on Friday with a high in the upper 60s to low 70s. Saturday morning will be cool with lows in the mid to upper 40s for most and then things only warm up into the low 70s. Saturday look nice however with generally mostly sunny skies with no chance for rain.

Some moderate to heavy rain possible (WWSB)

Sunday things get disruptive as a stronger cold front moves in. This front will bring increasing cloudiness along with a really good chance for showers and a few isolated thunderstorms possible. It will also be windy with winds out of the SW at first switching around to the NW later in the day. There will be some coastal advisories for mariners and beachgoers through the day on Sunday extending into Monday. The high on Sunday will only be near 70 degrees.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. day will be sunny but colder with a high only in the mid 60s. With a strong NW wind at 10-15 mph it will make it feel even colder. The low on Monday will be in the low 50s which is typical for this time of year.

Tuesday morning will be the coldest of the season with temperatures dipping into the low to mid 40s! There will be plenty of sunshine on Tuesday with a cool high of only 65 degrees.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.