FWC urges beach-goers to ‘flock walk’ when they see birds

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is urging beach-goers to be aware of birds on the beach.

If you see a flock of birds resting on the shores, FWC urges you to do the “Flock Walk.” This means walking around birds to avoid making them fly away.

Many shorebirds and seabirds fly hundreds or thousands of miles during winter migration and rely on beach breaks to rest. When people get too close, it can cause birds to fly and use their important energy reserves.

Repeatedly causing them to fly can threaten their survival. Walking around a resting flock helps birds reach their migration destination! You can read more on this here.

