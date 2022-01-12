Englewood man killed crossing U.S. 41 in Port Charlotte

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A man died after being struck by a car Wednesday morning while crossing U.S. 41 in Port Charlotte, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say a 50-year-old Englewood man was attempting to cross the southbound lanes of U.S. 41 south of Main Street shortly before 7 a.m. when he walked into the path of a sedan driven by an 18-year-old North Port man.

The pedestrian died at the scene. The driver of the sedan sustained minor injuries, trooper said.

The crash remains under investigation.

