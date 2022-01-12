Discovering the Suncoast - Miakka with an “I”

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Drive east and you’ll find “Myakka.” Myakka River, Myakka City – And Old Miakka.

One’s Myakka with a “y,” the other Miakka with an “i.” And if you don’t know the difference, them’s fightin’ words!

Do you have an idea for Discovering the Suncoast? Send me an email to Discovering@MySuncoast.com! Tell me what’s unique and interesting in your part of Paradise!

You can watch previous episodes of Discovering the Suncoast online here: https://www.mysuncoast.com/content/community/discovering-the-suncoast/

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.