Deputies still searching for homicide suspect from December shooting in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies are still searching for a homicide suspect from a December shooting in Bradenton.

Detectives are looking for Anthony S. Rahming, 25, who has been identified as the person who shot and killed Tracy Priester at 6118 10th St. E in Bradenton on Dec. 16. Despite that shooting happening at 6118 10th St. E, Priester was pronounced dead in the parking lot of Winn Dixie at 1910 53rd Ave. E. This was after a friend, who was driving him to the hospital, pulled over and called 911.

Rahming is wanted for second-degree murder with a firearm.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011. If you would like to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 call Manatee Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS. An additional $5,000 is being offered by Gold Star Club of Manatee County for information leading to the arrest of Rahming.

