Circus Sarasota 2022 to feature new acts that ‘defy expectations and boundaries of physical limitations’

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota’s hometown circus, Circus Sarasota, is bringing new acts this year from Feb. 11 to March 6.

Sarasota favorite Bello Nock will be returning to the show, along with some artists who have appeared on America’s Got Talent.

“We are confident that audiences of all ages are going to love the talent we’ve assembled for Circus Sarasota 2022,” said Circus Arts Conservatory Executive Vice President Jennifer Mitchell. “We are proud to feature world-class circus artists who will dazzle and delight locals and visitors to our area alike, with affordable ticket options for families seeking entertainment they can enjoy together.”

The lineup for the event includes:

Joseph Bauer Jr.: A 15th generation member of one of Switzerland’s oldest circus families is returning as this year’s Ringmaster.

Bello Nock: Bello is a Sarasota favorite and appeared on America’s Got Talent. Bello and his “DareDaughter” Annaliese will perform on the sway poles and Wheel of Destiny.

The Alexis Brothers: Brothers Marco and Paulo Lorador come from a circus family. Their first performance under a Big Top happened when they were children and they haven’t stopped since.

Evgeny Vasilenko: Graduated from the National Circus School of Moscow before working at the Old Moscow Circus.

Nilson Escobar: Speed juggler from Peru who has traveled the world.

Maria Chimeno: Flies through the air on a single trapeze.

Caleb Carinci: He has been featured in The Big Apple Circus and had a role in the filming of The Greatest Showman.

Pompeyo Family Dogs: Jorge and Natalya Pompeyo, along with their rescue dogs, leap, jump, and wag their way through various obstacles. They have also been featured on America’s Got Talent.

“At The Circus Arts Conservatory, we honor the legacy of the circus arts here in Sarasota 365 days a year,” said CAC founder and CEO Pedro Reis. “We look forward to continuing to provide an entertainment option for all ages that is unique and unparalleled in our region... and beyond.”

Performances happen at the Ulla Searing Big Top on Regatta Island at Nathan Benderson Park. Showtimes are Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7 p.m., Wednesday and Saturday matinees at 2 p.m., and President’s Day and Sundays at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Tickets are $20 to $60 and children under 2 are free.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.