Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Circus Sarasota 2022 to feature new acts that ‘defy expectations and boundaries of physical limitations’

Jorge Pompeyo with two of his talented rescue dogs Photo by Cliff Roles
Jorge Pompeyo with two of his talented rescue dogs Photo by Cliff Roles(Cliff Roles)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota’s hometown circus, Circus Sarasota, is bringing new acts this year from Feb. 11 to March 6.

Sarasota favorite Bello Nock will be returning to the show, along with some artists who have appeared on America’s Got Talent.

“We are confident that audiences of all ages are going to love the talent we’ve assembled for Circus Sarasota 2022,” said Circus Arts Conservatory Executive Vice President Jennifer Mitchell. “We are proud to feature world-class circus artists who will dazzle and delight locals and visitors to our area alike, with affordable ticket options for families seeking entertainment they can enjoy together.”

The lineup for the event includes:

  • Joseph Bauer Jr.: A 15th generation member of one of Switzerland’s oldest circus families is returning as this year’s Ringmaster.
  • Bello Nock: Bello is a Sarasota favorite and appeared on America’s Got Talent. Bello and his “DareDaughter” Annaliese will perform on the sway poles and Wheel of Destiny.
  • The Alexis Brothers: Brothers Marco and Paulo Lorador come from a circus family. Their first performance under a Big Top happened when they were children and they haven’t stopped since.
  • Evgeny Vasilenko: Graduated from the National Circus School of Moscow before working at the Old Moscow Circus.
  • Nilson Escobar: Speed juggler from Peru who has traveled the world.
  • Maria Chimeno: Flies through the air on a single trapeze.
  • Caleb Carinci: He has been featured in The Big Apple Circus and had a role in the filming of The Greatest Showman.
  • Pompeyo Family Dogs: Jorge and Natalya Pompeyo, along with their rescue dogs, leap, jump, and wag their way through various obstacles. They have also been featured on America’s Got Talent.

“At The Circus Arts Conservatory, we honor the legacy of the circus arts here in Sarasota 365 days a year,” said CAC founder and CEO Pedro Reis. “We look forward to continuing to provide an entertainment option for all ages that is unique and unparalleled in our region... and beyond.”

Performances happen at the Ulla Searing Big Top on Regatta Island at Nathan Benderson Park. Showtimes are Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7 p.m., Wednesday and Saturday matinees at 2 p.m., and President’s Day and Sundays at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Tickets are $20 to $60 and children under 2 are free.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: Manatee County Sheriff's Office
Arrest made in fatal 2020 hit-and-run crash in Manatee County
Police say they've identified this man suspected of stealing $200,000 in jewelry.
Suspected Sarasota jewel thief arrested in Georgia
Credit: Manatee County Sheriff's Office
Man arrested for allegedly trying to push motorist into oncoming traffic in Manatee County
Bradenton man killed in two-vehicle crash
A new walk-up COVID-19 testing site is opening at the Venice Community Center
New COVID testing site set to open in Venice

Latest News

SCAT driver tests positive for COVID-19
Credit: Manatee County Sheriff's Office
Deputies still searching for homicide suspect from December shooting in Bradenton
Credit: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office
Homeless man arrested after allegedly taking advantage of disabled woman
Florida Sen. Travis Hutson, left, and Sen. Tina Polsky discuss a topic during a Senate...
Florida bill would ease business challenges to local ordinances