Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Bradenton man killed in two-vehicle crash

(Gray)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 6:58 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE PLACID, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man was killed and a teenager was critically injured Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in rural Highlands County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say a Nissan Altima driven by a 44-year-old Bradenton man was eastbound on State Road 70, west of Lightsey Ranch Road near Lake Placid, while a truck towing a trailer was heading west.

The Nissan traveled into the westbound lane as the truck approached. The driver of the truck steered left to avoid a collision but the left side of Nissan hit the left side of the truck, and then hit the trailer.

The driver of the Nissan died at the scene. A 13-year-old girl riding in the Nissan was taken to a hospital in critical condition, troopers said.

The FHP’s Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: Manatee County Sheriff's Office
Man arrested for allegedly trying to push motorist into oncoming traffic in Manatee County
Credit: Manatee County Sheriff's Office
Arrest made in fatal 2020 hit-and-run crash in Manatee County
Police say they've identified this man suspected of stealing $200,000 in jewelry.
Suspected Sarasota jewel thief arrested in Georgia
A vehicle crash has knocked down a light pole on State Road 64 in Bradenton.
Crash caused jam on State Road 64 in Bradenton
A new walk-up COVID-19 testing site is opening at the Venice Community Center
New COVID testing site set to open in Venice

Latest News

ABC7 News at 11pm - January 9, 2022
ABC7 News at 6:30pm - January 9, 2021
key west
Southernmost point landmark restored
arbery
Arbery trial sentencing