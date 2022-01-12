Bradenton man killed in two-vehicle crash

LAKE PLACID, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man was killed and a teenager was critically injured Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in rural Highlands County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say a Nissan Altima driven by a 44-year-old Bradenton man was eastbound on State Road 70, west of Lightsey Ranch Road near Lake Placid, while a truck towing a trailer was heading west.

The Nissan traveled into the westbound lane as the truck approached. The driver of the truck steered left to avoid a collision but the left side of Nissan hit the left side of the truck, and then hit the trailer.

The driver of the Nissan died at the scene. A 13-year-old girl riding in the Nissan was taken to a hospital in critical condition, troopers said.

The FHP’s Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the crash.

