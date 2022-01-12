Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Another change in the weather on the way for the Suncoast

By John Scalzi
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure slipping off the Atlantic coast will bring in a warmer and more humid airflow today. This will bump up our temperatures by afternoon after a cooler start to the morning.

An approaching upper-air disturbance will increase cloud cover in the second half of the day and give the small chance of an overnight shower.

Once the disturbance moves past the winds will shift and another surge of cooler air will move in. Our highs on Thursday and Friday will be about 5-8 degrees cooler than today with highs in the low 70s.

A second, stronger front will move past on Sunday with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Winds will pick up and shift north and the High temperatures on the MLK holiday will be in the mid-60s. Boating weather will be deteriorating on Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: Manatee County Sheriff's Office
Arrest made in fatal 2020 hit-and-run crash in Manatee County
Credit: Manatee County Sheriff's Office
Man arrested for allegedly trying to push motorist into oncoming traffic in Manatee County
Police say they've identified this man suspected of stealing $200,000 in jewelry.
Suspected Sarasota jewel thief arrested in Georgia
A new walk-up COVID-19 testing site is opening at the Venice Community Center
New COVID testing site set to open in Venice
A vehicle crash has knocked down a light pole on State Road 64 in Bradenton.
Crash caused jam on State Road 64 in Bradenton

Latest News

wx11
First Alert Weather - 11pm January 9, 2022
wx11
First Alert Weather - 11pm January 7, 2022
Temperatures stay below average through the weekend
Warm Wednesday and then another cold front
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm First Alert Weather Tuesday 1/11/2022
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm First Alert Weather Tuesday 1/11/2022