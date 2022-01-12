Another change in the weather on the way for the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure slipping off the Atlantic coast will bring in a warmer and more humid airflow today. This will bump up our temperatures by afternoon after a cooler start to the morning.

An approaching upper-air disturbance will increase cloud cover in the second half of the day and give the small chance of an overnight shower.

Once the disturbance moves past the winds will shift and another surge of cooler air will move in. Our highs on Thursday and Friday will be about 5-8 degrees cooler than today with highs in the low 70s.

A second, stronger front will move past on Sunday with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Winds will pick up and shift north and the High temperatures on the MLK holiday will be in the mid-60s. Boating weather will be deteriorating on Monday and Tuesday.

