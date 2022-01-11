Advertise With Us
Suspect’s relative arrested in connection to Christmas Eve shooting in Palmetto

Lawrence Isom
Lawrence Isom(Palmetto Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:08 PM EST
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - A suspect’s relative has been arrested in connection to a shooting on Christmas Eve.

That shooting happened near Rodney’s Jamaican Grill in Palmetto. The suspect, Zayron Isom Sr., of Bradenton, turned himself in on Jan. 6. On Tuesday, Lawrence Isom was been arrested in connection with that same shooting.

Lawrence has been charged with accessory after the fact and attempted second-degree murder, according to the Palmetto Police Department.

