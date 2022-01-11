Suspected Sarasota jewel thief arrested in Georgia

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota police say a man they suspect of stealing $200,000 in jewelry from a home in Sarasota in November has been captured in Georgia.

The Nov. 23 burglary, from a home on Lincoln Drive, was captured by home surveillance cameras. Sometime between 9-10 a.m., the man, who police allege is Stephen Diamond, 52, of Pensacola, entered a home and took a safe containing the jewelry.

Sarasota Police had released a photo taken at a toll booth of the suspect driving a silver BMW X3 with a stolen temporary tag from Georgia.

Sarasota authorities say Diamond is facing numerous charges in Alabama, as well as Florida and Georgia.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call Sarasota Police Det. Martinez at 941-263-6082.

