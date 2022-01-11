Advertise With Us
Officials: Florida panther struck and killed by vehicle

An endangered Florida panther has been struck and killed by a vehicle.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PALMDALE, Fla. (AP) — An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle.

It’s the second panther death attributed to fatal collisions, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The remains of the 3-year-old male panther were found Sunday along a rural road southeast of Palmdale in Glades County, wildlife officials said.

A total of 27 Florida panthers were found dead last year, with 21 deaths attributed to vehicles, according to state records. That was up from 22 total deaths in 2020.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.

