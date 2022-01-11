New COVID testing site set to open in Venice

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - An new walk-up COVID-19 testing site is opening Wednesday in Venice, the Florida Department of Health has said.

The new site, in the south parking lot of the Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. South, is a joint venture of the Department of Health, the City of Venice and Sarasota-based Lab Services.

Free PCR testing will be offered 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday. No appointments will be required and anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms.

The new site is in addition to the four public sites currently operating in Sarasota County:

Former Sarasota Kennel Club, 5400 Old Bradenton Rd, Sarasota. This drive-through site is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. offering rapid and PCR COVID-19 testing. This site is operated by Nomi Health.

Robert L. Taylor Community Complex parking lot, 1845 34th Street, Sarasota. This walk-up site is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PCR COVID-19 testing is available throughout the day. This site is operated by Lab Services.

Ed Smith Stadium parking lot, 2700 12th Street, Sarasota. This drive-through COVID-19 testing site will offer PCR testing only and will operate seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This site is operated by Real Diagnostics.

Dallas White Park, 5900 Greenwood Ave, North Port. This walk-up site is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PCR COVID-19 testing is available throughout the day. This site is operated by Lab Services.

The Florida Department of Health - Sarasota operates no-appointment necessary, walk-in COVID 19 vaccination clinics offering all authorized doses of Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccine:

DOH Sarasota (Downtown), 2200 Ringling Blvd. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

DOH Sarasota (North Port), 6950 Outreach Way. Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The health department recommends that individuals contact their medical provider, local retail pharmacies or visit vaccines.gov for vaccine availability near them.

It recommends face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies) especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.

If you are sick with COVID-19 or suspect you are infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, to help prevent the disease from spreading to people in your home and community, you should:

Stay home except to get medical care

Do not go to work, school, or public areas.

Avoid using public transportation, ride-sharing, or taxis.

