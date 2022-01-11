Advertise With Us
Manatee Diagnostic Center providing free mammograms to uninsured woman in Manatee County

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - We Care Manatee is partnering with Manatee Diagnostic Center to give free mammograms to uninsured women in Manatee County.

The event will happen on March 28, 2022, and all participants will need a physician’s order. Eligibility will be determined by We Care Manatee and appointments can be scheduled by calling 941-755-3952.

To be eligible, you must live in the county, be 40 years old to 64 years old, and be uninsured.

