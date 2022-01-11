Lakewood Ranch woman waiting weeks for COVID test results

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) - A COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Lakewood Ranch has closed, leaving at least one woman waiting for results.

She had COVID symptoms back around the end of December, so she came to the site to be tested. She has been waiting -- and waiting -- to get her results.

“It’s now two weeks, I haven’t heard back from them,” said Madison Lowe. “And then looking back at it now, a lot of people I was friends with and hanging with, they since have tested positive for COVID. So I’m thinking I might have had it and not getting those results back, I wasn’t sure what to do.”

Lowe says she has called several times, emailed and even stopped by the site again with no luck. The only email response she has received was asking for her information.

A sign at the site, in a parking lot in the 2000 block of Lakewood Ranch Boulevard, says that it’s temporarily closed. Lowe was told that since they didn’t have any rapid tests available, that she would get her results back within three days.

“It’s been very frustrating, not being able to get those results back,” said Lowe. “You have people out here spreading it when it’s already as crazy as it is, and spreading it to even more people, so it’s very dangerous and it’s not a very good situation.”

Lowe says fortunately she is feeling better, but she still wants answers so this doesn’t happen to anyone else.

In addition to calling, ABC7 has sent out an email to what’s listed as their customer service department. We have yet to receive a response.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.