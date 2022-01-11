High school student becomes youngest licensed barber in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A young barber in Sarasota is making a name for himself.

Landon Garrett is only 17-years old, but he’s already doing big things.

Garrett is the youngest licensed barber in Sarasota.

He works at the Mankind Barber Lounge in the downtown area.

He’s also a high school student.

Dennis Ford, the shops’ owner, said sometimes customers can be caught off guard when they first meet Garrett.

“I’ll be like he’ll take care of you and they’ll be like huh?” said Ford. “I be like, yeah, I promise, he got you.”

Although he is far younger than most of his co-workers, he holds his own alongside the rest of the team.

“Every day just getting better and better,” said Garrett. “I just love being around the people that I work with.”

It all started when Garrett was a customer a few years ago.

Ford, who has been cutting Garrett’s hair for almost a decade, made a joke about Garrett following in his footsteps.

For Garrett it became a dream.

In March last year, he gave it a go after he convinced a classmate to let him cut his hair.

He said this gave him such a rush and pushed him to pursue this career.

“I just did it once and fell in love with it,” said Garrett. “So, after that it was just, it doesn’t even feel like a job anymore. I love doing it.”

Six months later, he got his license and a job working alongside his role model.

He started blazing right into a promising career, but at first his classmates didn’t take him seriously.

“A lot of people actually thought I was taking it like a joke,” said Garrett.

No one’s laughing now.

Garrett proved his prowess, and now he’s the go-to barber for some of his classmates.

He has some impressive work.

“Wow,” said Ford. “It kind of made me step my game back up.”

Ford admires Garrett’s determination and willingness to sacrifice so much of his teen years striving to better himself.

He believes big things are in store for this young barber.

“He came to me one day and was like I want to Vic Blends,” said Ford. “That’s a popular YouTube barber. I said, you’re going to be better than Vic Blends. I promise you that.”

Right now, Garrett is the youngest barber in Sarasota.

However, Ford said sooner or later, he thinks Garrett will earn an even better title: The best barber in Sarasota.

