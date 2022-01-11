Advertise With Us
Governor Ron DeSantis lays out vision for Florida in State of the State speech

Gov. Ron DeSantis gave his State of the State address to start the 2022 legislative session.
Gov. Ron DeSantis gave his State of the State address to start the 2022 legislative session.(News Service of Florida)
By Shane Battis
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis kicked off the Florida’s legislative session by celebrating Florida’s progress throughout the past year and suggesting a slew of new measures he wants lawmakers to work on in 2022.

“Florida has stood strong as the rock of freedom, and upon this rock that we must build Florida’s future,” DeSantis said in his speech.

A few proposals that stand out are:

  • A $1 billion gas tax holiday to reduce gas prices.
  • The creation of an election integrity unit to enforce election laws.
  • Another round of $1,000 bonuses for teachers and first responders.
  • A ban on critical race theory curriculum in schools.

The governor also doubled down on the state’s approach to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He stands by his decision to keep schools open during the pandemic saying the children and their families are all better for it today. DeSantis also took aim at the federal government’s COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates, assuring Floridians that the state will not enforce them.

“We reject the biomedical security state that curtails liberty, ruins livelihoods and divides our society,” he said.

However, security is a big focus for 2022.

DeSantis is promoting a hard on crime approach to law enforcement.

He wants to counter efforts to defund law enforcement or allow the early release of criminals.

The governor also suggests curbing illegal immigration into Florida by re-routing undocumented migrants into other states with sanctuary city policies.

“Florida should not be made to bear the burden of our federal government’s lawless open border policies,” DeSantis said.

Other topics the governor mentioned in his speech include the state budget, environmental preservation, and standardized testing in schools. If you want to watch his full speech you can do so by clicking here.

Florida democrats also issued a response to the speech soon after. House Minority Leader Evan Jenne said in a recorded statement that he wants to see the state shift focus to solve problems like lowering housing costs, expanding Medicaid, and climate change.

That clip can be viewed by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

