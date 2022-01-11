Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

The first of several fronts cools the Suncoast today

By John Scalzi
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:51 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The cold front that moved past on Monday has brought in cooler air. The northeast wind is gusty, with speeds as high as 20 mph or better.

We can expect these gusts most of the morning and into the afternoon today. A small craft advisory is in effect. The dry air moving in is at all levels of the atmosphere and, as it mixes away the clouds, our skies will be mostly sunny today.

Our average high temperature is 72 degrees and that is likely to be the high today. A series of minor fronts will pass by this week and reinforce the cool air. You will not see any 80s this week.

Only minor rain chances with any of the fronts that pass by this week with 20% rain chances on Wednesday night and 30% rain chances on Sunday night. Enjoy the cooler air.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: Manatee County Sheriff's Office
Man arrested for allegedly trying to push motorist into oncoming traffic in Manatee County
Image provided by Erika Lane
Local wing foil surfer survives shark attack off Anna Maria Pier
Explosives found at Florida man’s home after arrest at rally
North Port Police find missing juvenile
An 18-year-old in New Mexico is facing charges after police said she admitted to putting her...
Newborn found 6 hours after being thrown in dumpster, police say

Latest News

11wx
First Alert Weather - 11pm January 6, 2022
First Alert Weather - 11pm January 5, 2022
First Alert Weather - 11pm January 5, 2022
Siesta Key beach Monday with storms off in the distance
Back to reality as cooler weather moves in
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm First Alert Weather Monday 1/10/22
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm First Alert Weather Monday 1/10/22