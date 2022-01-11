The first of several fronts cools the Suncoast today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The cold front that moved past on Monday has brought in cooler air. The northeast wind is gusty, with speeds as high as 20 mph or better.

We can expect these gusts most of the morning and into the afternoon today. A small craft advisory is in effect. The dry air moving in is at all levels of the atmosphere and, as it mixes away the clouds, our skies will be mostly sunny today.

Our average high temperature is 72 degrees and that is likely to be the high today. A series of minor fronts will pass by this week and reinforce the cool air. You will not see any 80s this week.

Only minor rain chances with any of the fronts that pass by this week with 20% rain chances on Wednesday night and 30% rain chances on Sunday night. Enjoy the cooler air.

