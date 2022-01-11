Advertise With Us
Deputies say dog abandoned in trash bag on Arcadia roadside

This malnourished dog was left on the side of the road in a garbage bag, deputies said.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - DeSoto County deputies are looking for the person who left a dog inside a garbage bag on the side of the road Monday in Arcadia.

At about 3 p.m., the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a person who found an oddly-shaped garbage bag near the intersection of NW Livingston Street and NW North Road. They opened the plastic bag to reveal an older, severely malnourished female dog.

“There is absolutely NO reason to treat animals this way; not when there are shelters available and/or people who would gladly adopt a pretty little lady like this one. It is absolutely unacceptable!” the sheriff’s office wrote on its Facebook page.

The dog is being cared for at DeSoto County Animal Control, the sheriff’s office said.

If anyone has information about this incident, they are asked to contact the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office by calling 863-993-4700 or by emailing the assigned detective, Sgt. Bailey, at jbailey@desotosheriff.org.

