Crash closing westbound lanes on State Road 64 in Bradenton

A vehicle crash has knocked down a light pole on State Road 64 in Bradenton.
A vehicle crash has knocked down a light pole on State Road 64 in Bradenton.(FDOT)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A vehicle crash has knocked down a light pole on State Road 64 in Bradenton.

Police say traffic westbound near Morgan Johnson Road is moving very slowly. Please avoid the area if possible.

