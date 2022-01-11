Crash closing westbound lanes on State Road 64 in Bradenton
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A vehicle crash has knocked down a light pole on State Road 64 in Bradenton.
Police say traffic westbound near Morgan Johnson Road is moving very slowly. Please avoid the area if possible.
We are on the scene of a vehicle crash involving a light pole down // west bound lanes at 5300 SR 64 E will be closed during this time. Please avoid the area if possible, and watch out for Officers. Check back for updates.— Bradenton Police (@BradentonPD) January 11, 2022
Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.