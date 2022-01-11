City of Sarasota offices to close Jan. 17 for MLK Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - City administration offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 17, in recognition of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

Trash and recycling collection schedules will not change, but hours of operation at some recreation and cultural facilities will be affected:

The regular City Commission meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, in the Commission Chambers at City Hall, 1565 First St.

For more information on trash and recycling collection, contact the Solid Waste Division at 941-365-7651.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.