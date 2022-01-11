City of Sarasota offices to close Jan. 17 for MLK Day
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - City administration offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 17, in recognition of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.
Trash and recycling collection schedules will not change, but hours of operation at some recreation and cultural facilities will be affected:
- Arlington Park and Aquatic Complex, 2650 Waldemere St., will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Lido Pool, 400 Benjamin Franklin Drive, will be closed.
- Nature Trails at Bobby Jones Golf Club, 1000 Circus Blvd., will be open regular hours, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
- Payne Park Tennis Center, 2050 Adams Lane, will be open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Robert L. Taylor Community Complex, 1845 34th St., will be open 6-10 a.m.
- Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail - The Box Office will be open regular hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The regular City Commission meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, in the Commission Chambers at City Hall, 1565 First St.
For more information on trash and recycling collection, contact the Solid Waste Division at 941-365-7651.
