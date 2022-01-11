Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

CDC considers updating mask recommendations to N95

Some people find N95 and KN95 masks uncomfortable.
Some people find N95 and KN95 masks uncomfortable.(CNN Newsource, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may start recommending people wear N95 or KN95 masks as opposed to other types.

The Washington Post cites an unnamed official who says the agency is considering the change.

He says omicron spreads too easily, so the CDC is looking at masks with better filtration.

Some people find N95 and KN95 masks uncomfortable.

The need to wear facial coverings consistently and correctly is also a consideration.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: Manatee County Sheriff's Office
Man arrested for allegedly trying to push motorist into oncoming traffic in Manatee County
Image provided by Erika Lane
Local wing foil surfer survives shark attack off Anna Maria Pier
North Port Police find missing juvenile
Explosives found at Florida man’s home after arrest at rally
An 18-year-old in New Mexico is facing charges after police said she admitted to putting her...
Newborn found 6 hours after being thrown in dumpster, police say

Latest News

This still image from WPVI-TV/6ABC shows a helicopter that crashed in Upper Darby, Pa,, Tuesday...
Helicopter crashes in suburban Philly; all 4 aboard survive
Three families who fell victim to a devastating tornado in western Kentucky last month have...
Kentucky tornado victims gifted new vehicles amid lasting devastation
The Philadelphia fire department responds to a deadly rowhouse fire in Philadelphia on...
Officials: Boy ignited tree in Philadelphia duplex fire that killed 12
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris watch as Martin Luther King III lays a...
LIVE: Biden speaks in Georgia, to back Senate rule change to pass voting rights bill
Police say they've identified this man suspected of stealing $200,000 in jewelry.
Suspected Sarasota jewel thief arrested in Georgia