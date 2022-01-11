Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Cardinal Mooney junior named Gatorade Florida Volleyball Player of the Year

Gatorade Florida Player of the Year
Gatorade Florida Player of the Year(Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A junior from Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School has been named the 2021-22 Gatorade Florida Volleyball Player of the Year.

Jordyn Byrd is the first Mooney athlete to win the Gatorade honor in any sport. Byrd is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Volleyball Player of the Year award, which will be announced later this month.

The 6-foot, 4-inch Byrd amassed 551 kills to go with 258 digs, 56 blocks, and 25 service aces this past season. She led the Cougars, 20-8, to the Class 3A state tournament.

She ended the season with a .463 hitting percentage and is ranked as the nation’s No. 22 prospect in the Class of 2023 by prepvolleyball.com. A MaxPreps Second Team All-American, she is committed to the University of Texas after graduation.

“Jordyn Byrd is a freak athlete and the most dominant player in the state,” said Chad Mercado, head coach at Carrollwood Day School. “She’s the only player we faced who we had to say, ‘We just gotta hope for the best.’ She’s a talented and exciting player.”

Through Gatorade’s Play it Forward platform, Byrd will have the chance to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national organization of their choosing that helps young athletes realize the benefits of playing sports.

Since the program’s inception in 1985, Gatorade Player of the Year award recipients have won hundreds of professional and college championships. Many have also gone on to become coaches, business owners, and educators.

