Back to reality as cooler weather moves in

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The warmer than normal weather will be departing the area for a while as several cold fronts march through the Suncoast. There has only been 6 days with highs in the 60′s since Nov. 1st. All the other days have been 70 degrees or above and most of those days in the upper 70s to low 80s this winter.

We are not anticipating anything too cold but it will be cooling down back to more normal readings or slightly below average temperatures can be expected over the course of the next 7 days.

The first in a series of fronts has already moved through this Monday the next one will move through Wednesday night and then another on Sunday morning. The average high for 2nd week in January is 72 degrees for a high and 52 for a low.

On Tuesday it will be breezy and cool. The winds will be out of the NNE at 15-20 mph with a high near 70 degrees. Skies will be generally sunny and it will be dry.

Back down to more seasonable temperatures (WWsB)

Wednesday we warm up a little as the winds turn around to the east for one day only. We will see partly cloudy skies and a high near 75 degrees with lows in the mid 50s.

A series of cold fronts expected to keep things cooler through the weekend (WWSB)

A cold front will slip through late Wednesday early Thursday and bring a slight chance for a shower or two as it pushes through. Winds will pick up out of the NW and bring in another round of some chilly weather. The high on Thursday will be around 70 degrees with lows in the low to mid 50s.

On Friday we will see mostly sunny and cool conditions with a high around 69 degrees and a low in the upper 40s to low 50s.

The weekend is looking ok with sunny skies on Saturday with a high around 70 degrees. Sunday another cold front moves in and brings some clouds and a slight chance for a few showers.

