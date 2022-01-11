Arrest made in fatal 2020 hit-and-run crash in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - An arrest has been made in a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened in Manatee County in 2020.

Teresa Ann Zeppi, of Bradenton, was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injury or death and destroying evidence.

On April 25, 2020, around 5 p.m., a hit-and-run crash happened on 9th Avenue NW, west of 83rd St. NW. A Lincoln Navigator approached the victim, Joseph Richard Draius, hitting him while he was on the south shoulder of 9th Avenue NW.

That Lincoln Navigator, driven by Zeppi, left the scene, according to the arrest warrant. Surveillance footage shows the vehicle traveling away from the scene, and shows a white female with short brown hair driving. That female, now identified as Zeppi, exited the vehicle and walked around to the front right corner. The video then shows her wiping something off that corner. She then gets back into the car and leaves the area.

Draius was taken to Blake Medical Facility with critical injuries.

On April 26, 2020, Draius’ son, Chris, informed the Florida Highway Patrol Fort Myers Regional Communications Center that he found a vehicle matching the description parked at a home in Bradenton.

A trooper traveled to that home and found that Lincoln Navigator in the driveway. That trooper then knocked on the front door, but there was no answer.

When returning that same evening, troopers saw a woman in the window of the home who matched the description of the suspect.

The registered owner of the vehicle, Kirk Zeppi, came to the door and told the troopers that his attorney advised him and his wife to not speak with law enforcement. He would not let the troopers speak with his wife.

On April 27, 2020, State Trooper Kenn Watson and another trooper showed up at the residence again. Kirk Zeppi asked them to wait until their attorney arrived to start asking questions.

Attorney Brett McIntosh arrived at the home and that is when troopers said they were creating a search warrant for the vehicle. McIntosh said that the Florida Highway Patrol could take the vehicle without getting a search warrant, however, no written or verbal statements would be given at that time.

On May 21, 2020, Draius died from his injuries. On Sept. 14, 2020, a search warrant was executed on the vehicle. Then, on Oct. 22, 2021, the lab report from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the DNA profile from the evidence on the vehicle matched Draius’ DNA.

Based on the evidence obtained, police found that Teresa Ann Zeppi hit Joseph Richard Draius with the front of a Lincoln Navigator and left Draius without helping or calling for assistance. Zeppi then fled the scene.

