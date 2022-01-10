Advertise With Us
A series of cold fronts move in this week bringing cooler weather

By John Scalzi
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 7:13 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Get ready -- cooler weather is about to move in.

Today’s cold front will trigger a chance for showers, mostly in the late afternoon, with a few sprinkles or a shower or two possible. The rain chance will not be high at only 20%.

Once the front is past our winds will pick up and cooler air will move in tonight. Tomorrow will be almost 10 degrees cooler and the dry wind will put a little extra bite in the morning temperatures. Today will top out at about 78 degrees and tomorrow we will have a high in the low 70s with a low in the low 50s.

Often in the winter, a cold front will move past and it will be cooler for a day or two before warmer weather returns. That will not be the case this week. A series of cold fronts will move in every couple of days and keep the cooler air reinforced.

None of these fronts will trigger any strong storms and rain chances will be on the low side. However, it will be a breezy week and small craft advisories will be up starting at 7 p.m today.

