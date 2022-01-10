North Port Police searching for missing juvenile

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The North Port Police Department is searching for a missing juvenile.

Nehemiah Mullins, 14, left his home on Virginia Street in North Port on Jan. 9, 2022. Police said he left right around 4 p.m. on his bicycle and he was upset.

Mullins was last seen wearing black basketball shorts and an unknown color/style of shirt. He was riding a black and orange bike.

If he is seen or you know of his whereabouts, contact the North Port Police Department at 941-429-7300. You can also email Detective David Polce at dpolce@northportpd.com.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.