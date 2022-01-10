Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

North Port man pleads guilty to selling guns without a license

(WILX)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WWSB) - A North Port man has pleaded guilty in federal court of selling firearms with a license, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Prosecutors say Larry Alan Goldman, 63, pleaded guilty Monday to dealing in firearms without a license. He faces up to five years in federal prison. A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.

According to the plea agreement, undercover agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, with the help of a confidential informant, purchased 14 firearms from Goldman’s vendor booth at a flea market in North Fort Myers between February 2020 and August 2021.

During this time period, Goldman did not have a federal firearms license, prosecutors say.

In September of 2021, ATF agents visited Goldman at his home and Goldman agreed to stop selling firearms.

Following ATF’s meeting with Goldman, undercover agents purchased two additional firearms from Goldman at the flea market in September and October.

On Oct. 19, ATF agents executed a federal search warrant and seized approximately 29 firearms and more than $36,000 in cash. Authorities determined that between January 2020 and September 2021, Goldman had purchased approximately 313 firearms.

Goldman has also agreed to forfeit the 29 firearms that he had possessed or acquired during the commission of the offense, and to pay a fine of $25,000.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image provided by Erika Lane
Local wing foil surfer survives shark attack off Anna Maria Pier
Boat explosion in Englewood
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Cold front moves through Monday afternoon and evening.
A cold front is headed towards the Suncoast
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65

Latest News

Los Angeles Police Department body camera video of the rescue of a pilot Dec. 9.
Pilot pulled from wrecked plane seconds before train hits
Plane hit by train after crash in L.A.
California pilot pulled from plane in nick of time
Gov. DeSantis
2020 legislative session largely driven by DeSantis agenda
John Scalzi's Monday forecast
A series of cold fronts move in this week bringing cooler weather