North Port man pleads guilty to selling guns without a license

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WWSB) - A North Port man has pleaded guilty in federal court of selling firearms with a license, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Prosecutors say Larry Alan Goldman, 63, pleaded guilty Monday to dealing in firearms without a license. He faces up to five years in federal prison. A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.

According to the plea agreement, undercover agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, with the help of a confidential informant, purchased 14 firearms from Goldman’s vendor booth at a flea market in North Fort Myers between February 2020 and August 2021.

During this time period, Goldman did not have a federal firearms license, prosecutors say.

In September of 2021, ATF agents visited Goldman at his home and Goldman agreed to stop selling firearms.

Following ATF’s meeting with Goldman, undercover agents purchased two additional firearms from Goldman at the flea market in September and October.

On Oct. 19, ATF agents executed a federal search warrant and seized approximately 29 firearms and more than $36,000 in cash. Authorities determined that between January 2020 and September 2021, Goldman had purchased approximately 313 firearms.

Goldman has also agreed to forfeit the 29 firearms that he had possessed or acquired during the commission of the offense, and to pay a fine of $25,000.

