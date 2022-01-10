Man arrested for allegedly trying to push motorist into oncoming traffic in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - One man has been arrested after allegedly trying to push a motorist into oncoming traffic with his vehicle.

Tyler Thifault, 30, of Bradenton, was arrested on Jan. 5 for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Thifault was allegedly involved in a road rage incident with the victim. It then escalated to Thifault intentionally hitting the victim’s vehicle and trying to push her and her vehicle out into oncoming traffic, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the victim, she was stopped, waiting for the oncoming traffic to clear. The vehicle in front of her moved and she rolled up and stopped and then Thifault allegedly hit her on purpose with his 1997 GMC Pickup in the rear. That is when he tried pushing her out into oncoming traffic, according to the sheriff’s office.

A deputy witnessed the incident and immediately defused the situation. The victim did not suffer any injuries and declined to give an impact statement.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.