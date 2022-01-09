Rain chances rise late Sunday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Another warm day is on the way for the Suncoast; however, it will not last long. Look for a partly cloudy Sunday with a stray chance for a shower through the early afternoon. By the late afternoon and into the evening that rain chance does rise to 30-40%. Those isolated showers will liner around through the night.

A cold front arrives Monday, this will help hold that 20% chance of rain to start the week. Once the front clear the region through Monday, temperatures will start to cool off compared to the 80′s that we have had. Highs Monday will still be in the upper 70′s.

Midweek, high temperature will only rise to the lower 70′s and an additional cold front mid week will reinforce that cool air leading to highs in the upper 60′s by the end of the week.

