One last warm day

By Mike Modrick
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 5:45 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today is the perfect, beachy Suncoast day. And our last really warm day for many days. Snow is in the Northeast, bitter cold on the northern Plains states, and a few thunderstorms for the northern Gulf states. Paradise is right here, but a change is coming. We’re tracking a cold front that will slide south across the Suncoast on Monday. That front could bring a few isolated showers Monday and it will definitely let much cooler air return. Much cooler, in this case, means low 70s for the afternoon, 50s in the mornings, which is average for this part of January. Our weather stays dry, other than the slight chance of a Monday shower. Another front moves in next weekend, again with a chance of an isolated shower.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

