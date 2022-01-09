Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
A cold front is headed towards the Suncoast

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -It was a warm weekend across the Suncoast with highs in the 80′s. As we are heading into the night, clouds have been on the increase as a front far to the north is pushing south. This front will arrive Monday afternoon and clear the area by the evening.

Overnight we may see a few raindrops; however, that chance is quite low, only a 20% chance. That chance of rain will stick around till Monday evening as the front moves in. This front will not be a big rainmaker, it will bring some cooler air and breezy winds. This will lead to choppier waters along the coastal waters.

Expect those choppy waters to begin Monday evening and stick around into Tuesday. Another front will move in late Wednesday increasing overnight rain chances to 30%. This front will reinforce cool air for the rest of the week.

Highs after Monday will only be in the upper 60′s to lower 70′s each day.

