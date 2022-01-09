Andrew Monroe Memorial Scholarship 5K Run returns for ninth year

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hundreds of runners laced up their running shoes for a cause this weekend.

The Andrew Monroe Memorial Scholarship 5K Run returned for its ninth year with close to 400 people dashing across the sands of Siesta Key Beach.

This run is in honor of Andrew Monroe, a Riverview High School who was tragically killed in a car crash in 2011.

For years Andrew’s mother Stacey has organized these runs as a way to remember her son and help young athletes just like him.

Andrew was an avid soccer player, so the funds from this event is going toward Riverview soccer players, track athletes and ROTC cadets. The remaining money left over will go toward the scholarships that have been created in Andrew’s name.

Time and time again, the runs have been building these funds as well as keeping Andrew’s memory alive.

“That’s my whole goal,” Stacey Monroe said. “My whole goal is for his name to go on after I’m gone, and it will. It will through the community foundation. I’ve made that fund happen.”

Stacey said she’s always thrilled to see these crowds come together for her son each year.

If you want to learn more about Andrew Monroe and the scholarship created in his name, you can do so by clicking here.

