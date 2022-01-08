Warm weekend with cold front next week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure building in behind a weak front will bring delightful weather our way through the weekend. We will see the winds pick up a bit out of the east but should stay below advisory levels for mariners.

Saturday we start off with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s for most and then quickly warm into the mid to upper 70s at the beaches and 80 degrees elsewhere. Winds will be out of the ENE at 10-15 mph.

Sunday we will see generally sunny skies in the morning becoming partly cloudy later in the day. It will be warm with highs reaching the low to mid 80s inland and upper 70s at the beach. There is a very small chance for a late day shower or two as temperatures warm up and we get a little more moisture back into play on that SE wind. It will be breezy once again with winds out of the SE at 10-15 and gusts up to 20 mph.

This front will bring temperatures back to average (wwsb)

Monday we will see an increase in cloudiness in advance of the next cold front. Highs will be in the upper 70s a little cooler due to the increase in cloud cover. There is a 30% chance for late day and evening showers with the passage of a cold front.

Tuesday we start to cool off with highs in low 70s with is fairly typical for this time of year but it will be windy which will make it feel cooler. We will then see more normal or average temperatures through Friday. Skies will be generally fair Tuesday through Friday.

