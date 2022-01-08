Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

A warm weekend, then cooler next week

By Mike Modrick
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 5:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have a warm January weekend and just about perfect beach weather. Rain chances stay low, too. We’re tracking a cold front that will slide south across the Suncoast on Monday. That front could bring a few isolated showers Monday and it will definitely let much cooler air return. Much cooler, in this case, means low 70s, which is average for this part of January. Extreme cold returns to the northern states, while we hold on to mild snowbird temps on the Suncoast!

Storm Outlook
Storm Outlook(Station)

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Image provided by Erika Lane
Local wing foil surfer survives shark attack off Anna Maria Pier
WWSB Generic Stock 1
Bicyclist killed in Manatee County crash
Wildlife officers seized more than 500 pounds of fish allegedly caught with an illegal gill net.
Fishermen arrested for allegedly using gill nets near the Skyway Bridge
Dr. Manuel Gordillo is offering advice on testing and isolation as well as giving some insight...
SMH offers guidance on handling new coronavirus surge

Latest News

Arlington Park residents in Sarasota pushing to save grand oak trees.
Neighbors pushing to save grand oak trees in the Arlington Park section of Sarasota
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine
FDA shortens wait to 5 months for those wanting Moderna booster
Sarasota County School District reminds families of COVID-19 resources ahead of Spring semester
Image provided by Erika Lane
Local wing foil surfer survives shark attack off Anna Maria Pier