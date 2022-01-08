A warm weekend, then cooler next week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have a warm January weekend and just about perfect beach weather. Rain chances stay low, too. We’re tracking a cold front that will slide south across the Suncoast on Monday. That front could bring a few isolated showers Monday and it will definitely let much cooler air return. Much cooler, in this case, means low 70s, which is average for this part of January. Extreme cold returns to the northern states, while we hold on to mild snowbird temps on the Suncoast!

Storm Outlook (Station)

