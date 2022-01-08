SRQ Airport sees fewer cancellations for Saturday travelers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Things are turning around for travelers coming in and out of SRQ Airport.

Saturday morning and afternoon travelers faced five flight cancellations. That’s down from the 22 flights called off at the airport on Friday.

It’s a break coming after a rough several weeks for airlines both locally and nationally.

Throughout these busy holiday travel weeks, many airline staff members throughout the country have had to leave work after testing positive for the coronavirus. Plus, severe winter weather this past week has caused even more cancellations.

So, a smooth Saturday flight is much appreciated by people going on trips.

“It was good,” Justin Hamblet said about flying in from LaGuardia Airport. “We’re happy for being on time. Actually, early today. So, we’re happy about that.”

Keep in mind there is still some winter weather further to the Northeast and Midwest with a lot of freezing rain and ice coming down.

If you have a flight coming in or out of one of those cities hit by winter weather, you should keep an eye on your flight status.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.