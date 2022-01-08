Neighbors pushing to save grand oak trees in the Arlington Park section of Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Pink Floyd is a grand oak tree that’s around 230 years old. It got its name from being on Floyd Street and the pink ribbon indicating that it may have to come down. Neighbors in the Arlington Park section of Sarasota are making a strong push to save this tree and other grand oak trees.

“We’re beyond upset, we walk the streets and you walk the streets with tears in your eyes,” said Flo Entler, founder of the Preserve Arlington Park Neighborhood Committee.

The focus right now is on a lot that has four grand oak trees situated on it. The lot is being sold and developed into five lots which could mean the end of these trees. Neighbors and preservationists say these trees are what make this neighborhood special, it’s an area where the streets are filled with a canopy of trees.

“When we look at neighborhoods, certainly there’s a focus on these historic buildings within them,” said Lorrie Muldowney, Past President of the Sarasota Alliance for Historic Preservation. “But of course, what knits the streets together and the neighborhoods together is the mature landscaping and how those trees frame the houses.”

People who live here say numerous trees have come down in this neighborhood recently, making way for development.

“At least once a week, you hear a chainsaw and then you walk the streets the next day, there are all the trees chopped down,” said Entler.

Neighbors say they were told that these grand oak trees will either be trimmed or come down. If they are trimmed, residents are nervous that the trees won’t be able to survive that.

“If there’s some trimming to be done, I hope there’s some good professional tree arborists come in and do it correctly,” said Virginia Hoffman, an Arlington Park resident.

Neighbors have reached out to the city of Sarasota for help. There’s hope they can talk to the buyer of the property to keep these trees in place.

