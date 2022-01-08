FDA shortens wait to 5 months for those wanting Moderna booster

(WWSB) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has released new guidance on how long you need to wait if you want to get a Moderna booster.

The guidance is allowing fully vaccinated people to get a booster one month sooner than previously directed.

The FDA wrote on its website the move will help people with “waning immunity” from their original doses.

Dr. Marissa Levine, a professor of public health at the University of South Florida, thinks this can save people who need more protection quickly during the omicron surge.

“The good thing about getting boosted is if you’ve had two vaccine doses already, your body will respond pretty quickly,” Levine said. “You’ll get protection really within a week or two as opposed to what we saw before, which was much longer with the primary doses.”

This new guidance matches the booster recommendations for the Pfizer vaccine, which also requires a five-month wait for the booster.

